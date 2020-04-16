The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (F44) celebrates Czech market debut

We bring you fresh pictures of the new 2 Series Gran Coupe from the Czech market launch. The first of its kind, the F44 generation is underpinned by the new FAAR front-driven platform to be also found on the F40 1 Series.

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has left many of us undecided or intrigued. Yes, it might have a quirky look if you expect it to act like a mini-8 Series Gran Coupe. The proportions of the body are quite controversial and need time to get accustomed to them.

Since I first saw it, the F44 2 Series has managed to grow a bit in my eyes. While it still flaunts a rather bulky silhouette, I must say the overall styling is better than the styling of the new 1 Series.

Of course, I would have liked more athletic lines, but given the front-wheel-drive shortcomings, this is the best that BMW could have done in these adverse conditions. What is really putting many fans off is the sort of hatchback look that the 2 Series Gran Coupe displays.

Probably, most customers which value practicality over looks and FWD traction will certainly have no problem in triggering a successful career for the 2 Series Gran Coupe. The improved space and visibility over the 1 Series will certainly attract many clients towards the F44, with a large share of first-time BMW buyers. Not to mention the digital equipment, which is on par with the 3 Series and at a lower price.

Sincerely, I predict a remarkable tenure for the 2 Series Gran Coupe within the BMW lineup, even though it has nothing to do with most of the points in the true philosophy of the Bavarians that the die-hard fans are always praising.

The F44 might not essentially be the BMW you were looking to own one day, but it certainly is a correct proposition in its segment. Certainly, the 2 Series Gran Coupe won’t let anybody cold-hearted.

For the market introduction, the Czech Republic subsidiary of BMW Group has chosen to display two daring versions of the compact Gran Coupe: the 220d and the high-end M235i xDrive, both of which were finished in the sensational Snapper Rocks Blue metallic color.

Scroll down to see more pictures captured in the beautiful Bohemia amid the very first signs of Spring. Enjoy!