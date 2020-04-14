Upcoming 2021 BMW i4 looks great in this new rendering

The upcoming 2021 BMW i4 is quickly approaching its market launch. The new electric vehicle is based on the BMW Concept i4 unveiled a few weeks ago and it’s one of the boldest products to come from BMW. Naturally, rendering artists, such as Andrei Avarvarii, are having fun with the i4. This new rendering brings the concept closer to the production model. As we’ve learned from BMW, the Concept i4 is nearly 80 percent close to the actual model.

So let’s start analyzing this render. At the front, it retains the Concept i4’s kidney grille. So the enlarged kidneys are dominating the front fascia, while the sleek laser lights give the car that extra oomph. The front bumper is designed to improve the aerodynamics, an important component of electric cars. BMW’s newest logo interpretation sits nicely on the hood and blends with the silver color of this i4 render.

Instagram: @avarvarii

Moving to the side, this BMW i4 features a set of production-ready wheels with some beefy brakes behind them. The sleek and cool side mirrors of the concept have been replaced by more traditional mirrors, which is always an unfortunate thing. The black trim and roof emphasize the coupe look of the BMW i4 which is based on the upcoming BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

We can’t see the rear-end here, but we will get some sleek and long taillights balanced out by two massive diffusers, one on either side of the rear end. Those rear diffusers are trimmed in blue, as are the grilles and side skirts, to signify its BMW i heritage.

Technology

The four-door electric coupe is the second car from the BMW Group to use the fifth generation eDrive architecture. The other is the BMW iNEXT (iX). BMW has already released some details around the BMW i4. This fifth-generation tech for the BMW i4 brings out new electric motors, power electronics, charging tech and high-voltage batteries. The electric motor, for example, will be able to deliver up to 530 HP according to BMW, as much as the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 on M50i models today.

The Bavarians are also claiming their products are extremely efficient while the design and packaging of the batteries will allow the company to fit it in extremely tight spaces, due to its compact size and high energy density, storing 80 kWh in a total weight of 550 kilos.

When it debuts, the BMW i4 will have a maximum range of around 373 miles (600 km), on the WLTP cycle. The EPA rating should be lower.

BMW also offered some performance specs of the i4: the new 4-door coupe will do 62 mph from standstill in 4 seconds flat, and go up to a top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph).

What BMW has left out for now was the actual drivetrain in the car. For now, BMW i4 seems to include only a rear-wheel drive architecture, but we strongly believe that an AWD (all-wheel drive) setup will come as well.

The BMW i4 will debut in 2021, but won’t arrive in the United States until early 2022.