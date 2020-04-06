BMW could make medical masks, will help fight against Coronavirus locally

The automotive industry is now going through some seriously hard times. Sales have dropped considerably and now local authorities are pressuring car makers to switch to making other items that are needed to fight the Coronavirus outbreak. In the US, companies like GM, Ford and even Tesla have pledged to start making ventilators and other products. Soon BMW might ,join them.

In a recent press release, covering the destructive effect this pandemic had on the industry , the German car maker mentioned it is pondering making medical masks itself. The company is also providing vehicles to social and healthcare facilities to ensure the mobility of health sector helpers and workers.

At its German and international locations, the BMW Group is also helping social and public institutions with donations of goods and materials such as breathing masks and disinfectants.

The company is currently working closely with its global supplier network to procure the necessary respiratory masks and other medical equipment at short notice.

However, since BMW is a global brand and has locations all around the world, the measures applied vary from country to country. Specific measures are being implemented for individual markets in close consultation with retail partners.

Where currently appropriate, the BMW Group is also offering its customers measures such as the extension of warranties from new vehicle sales and the extension of maintenance intervals and continues to provide workshop services, as far as the legal requirements allow.

All this is being done while sales have plummeted. With around 80 percent of all retail outlets in Europe being closed and 70 percent of those in the US following the same path, selling cars is a tricky operation these days. Some local branches have set up remote car pick-up services, having the car delivered and disinfected after purchase while the key fob arrives at the customer thanks to a drone.