Q1 2020: BMW Group Global Sales Down 20 percent

In the first quarter of 2020, BMW Group delivered a total of 477,111 (‑20.6%) premium BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers. The significant decrease in sales is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the entire globe.

According to BMW, the company initially made a good start to the year and was reporting sales growth. However, by February, the impact of the pandemic had already led to a significant decrease in sales in China.

By March, the effects of the pandemic were clearly visible in sales figures in Europe and the US. Around 80% of all retail outlets in Europe and 70% of those in the US are currently closed due to the coronavirus. In a number of countries, including Germany, stationary retailers are legally prohibited from selling cars at the present time.

On that note, BMW says is providing its retail partners and customers with the best possible support in this difficult situation. Since the situation differs from one country to another, specific measures are being implemented for individual markets in close consultation with retail partners.

“Where currently appropriate, the BMW Group is also offering its customers measures such as the extension of warranties from new vehicle sales and the extension of maintenance intervals and continues to provide workshop services, as far as the legal requirements allow,” said BMW in a statement.

411,809 BMW vehicles delivered in first quarter

A total of 411,809 (-20.1%) BMW vehicles were delivered to customers in the first three months of the year. The MINI brand sold 64,449 (-23.4%) units during the same period.

In the first quarter 30,692 (+13.9%) electrified vehicles of the BMW and MINI brands were sold worldwide. “This means we are also on track to meet the EU’s CO2 targets. We do not see any necessity to defer climate protection goals”, said Pieter Nota.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reported sales of 853 (-27.2%) vehicles in the first quarter of the current year. A total of 34,774 (-9.9%) motorcycles were also delivered to customers between January and March.

In the US, a total of 64,692 (-17.4%) vehicles were sold in the first quarter of the year; of these, 59,455 (-15.3%) were BMW brand vehicles.

In China, first-quarter sales were down 30.9% (116,452 vehicles). In a welcome development, this trend was reversed in March, pointing to a sustainable recovery in this market. Sales figures in South Korea also trended in a positive direction.

In the region of Europe, a total of 220,812 (-18.3%) BMW and MINI vehicles were delivered to customers in the first three months of the year. In Germany, BMW Group sold 67,882 units (-9.0%); this was a smaller decrease than for the market as a whole.

BMW Group sales YTD March 2020 at a glance

1st Quarter 2020 Compared with previous year % BMW Group Automotive 1 477,111 -20.6 BMW 1 411,809 -20.1 MINI 1 64,449 -23.4 BMW Group electrified* 1 30,692 +13.9 Rolls-Royce 1 853 -27.2 BMW Motorrad 34,774 -9.9

*BMW i, BMW iPerformance, MINI Electric

BMW & MINI sales in the regions/markets

1st Quarter 2020 Compared with previous year % Europe 1 220,812 -18.3 Germany* 1 67,882 -9.0 Asia 1 162,604 -25.0 China 1 116,452 -30.9 Americas 1 81,791 -17.6 USA 1 64,692 -17.4



*Provisional registration figures