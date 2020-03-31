The EfficientDynamics success story: BMW writes the next chapter

Thanks to the innovative measures of the Efficient Dynamics package, BMW is already able to fully comply with the stricter European Union requirements regarding CO2 targets for 2020 and 2021. Efficient Dynamics has completely reshaped BMW’s approach to sustainable mobility since 2007. The set of innovative technical solutions that improve aerodynamics and drivetrain efficiency are able to make a big difference, making a decisive contribution to lower fuel consumption and CO2 emission levels.

With he objective of reducing emissions and consumption, Efficient Dynamics has managed to also increase the sheer driving pleasure specific to a BMW vehicle. Together with the supreme dynamics and pure driving joy, the Efficient Dynamics is now a fundamental part of the DNA of all BMW models.

The Efficient Dynamics measures extend to more than just visible components and addresses carefully every technical aspect of the vehicle. For example, the automatic air flap control in the active kidney grille is already in its third generation. Another example of aerodynamic optimization is the new set of aerodynamic wheels which are making their debut this year on the BMW iX3 electric mid-class SAV.

The novel aerodynamic wheels of the new iX3 (G08) weigh almost 15% less than the previous type of BMW aero-optimized wheels. Additionally, the set of aerodynamic efficiency solutions is also aimed at engineering a clever exterior design to help with the reduction in aero-resistance.

Worth mentioning, this new G20 generation 3 Series is now the most aerodynamically efficient in the BMW vehicle portfolio. The mid-sized premium sedan boasts a Cd drag coefficient of just 0.23, fully deserving the title of “best in segment”.

Efficient Dynamics also target achieving an intelligent lightweight design for various chassis, structural and engine components, with a careful eye on selecting the optimal materials.

Furthermore, wide electrification across the range via 48V mild hybrid technology is yet another example of measure as part of the Efficient Dynamics package. In the autumn of 2019, it was announced that the BMW 520d variants (both RWD and xDrive) will feature the mild hybrid electrification, with the technology to be deployed as well in the 3 Series, X3 and X4 series starting with spring 2020.

Besides lightweight, aerodynamics and electrification solutions, BMW Group expects that the hydrogen fuel cell technology could constitute a future potential pillar of the Efficient Dynamics philosophy, when the market conditions will be favorable.

Thanks to Efficient Dynamics, the fleet consumption and CO2 emission levels have been cut by more than 40% in the last 13 years since the advent of the optimization package in 2007. Thus, with the help of the catered Efficient Dynamics innovations, BMW is now properly equipped to be meet the new European Union CO2 targets planned for 2020 and 2021.

To put it straight, CO2 emissions in 2020 will be 20% lower than the 2019 figure across the BMW range of models. And this is achievable due to the Efficient Dynamics package in a fully optimal and efficient manner, without jeopardizing the sheer driving pleasure.