VIDEO: Rory Reid tests the MINI Cooper SE Electric Range

The latest British go-kart to hit public roads is the all-new MINI Cooper SE, the all-electric variant of the famous Cooper hatchback.We all know that it’s going to handle well and will be fun to drive — it’s a MINI, of course it’s gonna be fun. We also know that it’s going to look good and feel premium. Again, it’s a MINI. However, we don’t know just how accurate its claims of full battery range are. Thankfully, we do have Rory Reid.

In this new video from Auto Trader UK, Reid checks out the all-new MINI Cooper SE, and takes on a bit of a trip, to see how far it can go on a single charge. Most brands quote their EV range at far higher than what it can actually do in the real world. Sure, maybe EVs can hit their claimed max ranges if conditions are perfect and they’re driven by grandmas. In the real world, most EVs fall short of their paper figures. So what about the new MINI?

Well, it falls short, like anything else. According to MINI, the electric Cooper SE can achieve a max range of around 146 miles, on the WLTP cycle. However, from Reid’s experience, the real-world number is more like 100 miles. He also achieved that while driving in its most efficient mode, which turns off heat and heated seats to save battery. And his MINI Cooper SE still only saw about 100 miles of range. That’s not terrible but it’s also far below the industry standard nowadays.

Still, there’s a lot to like about the new electric MINI. It’s fun to drive, looks great, has a great interior an isn’t too expensive. It does need more range, though, as 100 real-world miles just aren’t enough in this modern era of electric cars. Hopefully a refresh or a successor can address that.