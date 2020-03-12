Estoril Blue II BMW 328d Sports Wagon on Paint Matched 437M Wheels

Coming straight out of California we have a BMW 3 Series M Sport Diesel Wagon with some OEM Plus additions to truly make it a M Performance Wagon as it should have come from the factory. The Stage 2 Kerma TDI Tuned BMW 328d Sports Wagon, nicknamed “Dory”, comes with plenty of modifications to balance out both performance, handling, and aesthetics.

The project in its current Version 4.0 is ongoing and is built by the owner who also took these photos to showcase the wagon both inside and out.

The model being used here is a 2014 BMW 328d xDrive M Sport Wagon fitted with optional M Sport upgraded brakes using C-Quence Drilled and Slotted Rotors with Posi Semi Metallic Pads. It even has been outfitted with the rare Electronic Digital Cluster displaying the different driving modes – Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus.

The powerplant in this wagon is BMW’s 2.0 liter straight four-cylinder Twin-scroll Turbo-Diesel engine rated at 215 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. Yet, tuned, the engine is even more lively giving the wagon a real sense of performance while still allowing solid MPG numbers around town – 32 MPG City/43 MPG Highway.

To maintain performance while also providing unique aesthetic for this wagon, the owner decided to equip his vehicle with a set of OEM 437M Forged Wheels. Furthermore, he painted to match the color of the wagon.

According to the owner, this combination is the only one in the world and a big undertaking for the owner. The 19×9 et29 and 19×10 et40 437M wheels are painted using OEM Estoril Bleu II paint. Next, they were cleared and coated for protection.

Take these wheels add on a sticky set of Milestar XP932+ All Season tires and the owner is ready not only for the canyons, but to tackle simple tasks like heading to the grocery store or driving to work.

The ride height was lowered with HR Sport Springs and the M Adaptive Suspension was upgraded with a rear sway bar from the BMW M240i. A front strut bar was thrown into the mix also.

The wagon’s stance is not just for show but greatly enhances its handling capability.

Please take a look at the media gallery below for more highlights of this BMW 328d M Sports Wagon:

[Story and photos: @Project_F31 and @Turnleftondriven_on Instagram]