This BMW M3 CS Touring (F81) Is The Wagon BMW M Should’ve Built

If there is one car that BMW should build, then it has to be a BMW M3 Touring. The M Wagon has been a dream of many generations, but the story has always been the same – there is no market for it or a decent business case. So as no surprise, tuning companies have taken on the challenge to build their own version of an M3 Touring.

But there is one company that took things further. Sander is the owner of the Dutch aftermarket parts company, Fullcartuning and he developed his very own BMW M3 CS Touring, a car that was revealed at the 2019 Essen Motor Show.

To make this BMW M3 CS Touring (F81), Sander took a donor BMW M3 CS and combined it with a standard BMW 3 Series Touring. It was obviously quite a bit more complicated than that, as the M3 CS’ fenders had to be welded onto the wagon and powertrains had to be swapped.

According to Sander, a 2013 BMW 316d with a blown engine was used as a donor car, while the drivetrain, bumpers, and interior were taken from a wrecked BMW M3 CS with just 3100 miles on the clock.

Therefore, the power output is 453 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque from a twin-turbo straight-six, getting to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The BMW M3 CS Touring also gets a special grey paint from the BMW Individual Catalog along with 20-inch monoblock wheels. A set of KW lowering springs were added to enhance the car’s ride. On the visual front, the M3 CS Touring also gets a carbon fiber splitter, a carbon fiber diffuser and an Eventuri intake system.

Sander says that he plans to add an aftermarket exhaust system in the future, to give the car the sound it deserves. Unfortunately, this is just 1-of-1 but we’re hoping that one day BMW will give us the car we’ve been dreaming about.

Click below for some exclusive photos and an exclusive video!