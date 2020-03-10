The 2020 New York Auto Show rescheduled for August due to coronavirus

Following the Geneva Motor Show cancelation, the New York International Auto Show is taking precautions as well. As a result of the ongoing health concerns from the spread of the coronavirus in the region, the New York International Auto Show has been rescheduled to August 28 – September 6, 2020, says a press release. The press days are now scheduled for August 26 and 27, 2020.

“We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus,” said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the organization that owns and operates the New York Auto Show.

“For 120 years, ‘the show must go on’ has been heavily embedded in our DNA, and while the decision to move the show dates didn’t come easy, our top priority remains with the health and well-being of all those involved in this historic event. We have already been in communication with many of our exhibitors and partners and are confident that the new dates for the 2020 Show will make for another successful event,” Schienberg added.

With more than $330 million in economic benefit attributed to the annual New York International Auto Show, this event has a huge impact on the local and state economies including the thousands of workers who build the Show each year as well as the hospitality and related services industries that depend on it. It also has a direct impact on the hundreds of thousands of consumers who attend the 10-day event and use the Auto Show to make decisions on their next vehicle purchase.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the tri-state area nearly quadrupled between between late Friday and Tuesday, from 49 cases to 190. New Jersey has reported its first death. The state of New York has more than 170 cases and is the 2nd most impacted state in the U.S. next to Washington state.

The Show will provide more details in the coming weeks.