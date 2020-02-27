One of the biggest premiers this year for BMW is their first entry into the compact four-door coupe segment. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is just days away from its global market launch. We’ve recently traveled to Portugal to sample the 2020 BMW M235i Gran Coupe and we put together a video review. But if you’re looking for the written sample also, click here.

Powering the BMW M235i Gran Coupe is a 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 302 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. That engine sends power to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. It can get from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds, which is pretty fast. It’s not going to make thrill many enthusiasts with its power or performance, but it’s enough to be fun.

All BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe models also get same near-wheel actuator system, dubbed ARB, as the BMW i3. They also get EDLC (Electronic Differential Lock Control), which is actually a bit of a lie, as it’s really a system that uses the brake-torque-vectoring to simulate an actual mechanical locking differential with the DSC off.

Paint wise, the BMW M235i Gran Coupe gets Alpine White, Black Sapphire Metallic, Melbourne Red Metallic, Mineral Grey Metallic, Misano Blue Metallic, Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic and Storm Bay Metallic.

In the U.S., the high-performance BMW M235i Gran Coupe starts life at $45,500 before a $995 destination fee.

Click below for our video review: