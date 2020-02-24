Will the new Four-Cylinder Morgan use a BMW Engine?

Morgan is one of the most famous small boutique automotive brands. Sure, it sells very few cars compared to even the smallest of mainstream automakers but its cars are interesting, unique and almost universally adored for their style and quirky nature. It’s also a brand that’s been partnered with BMW for some time and it’s a partnership that might be continuing.

Recently, the famed maker of British sports cars borrowed BMW’s new B58 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six engine for its new Morgan Plus Six. It’s a perfect engine for that car, as its 335 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque are far more than enough to motivate its lightweight chassis. However, it’s sort of a touring car, rather than a proper sports car, as it’s only available with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and is gorgeously upholstered on the inside.

So the plucky British brand is looking to debut a new car, a smaller car, with a four-cylinder engine and a manual gearbox. While there’s no official word on which engine will power this new four-cylinder Morgan, it’s entirely possible that it could use another BMW engine. It only makes sense, as the brand is already borrowing the B58 engine, so it’s used to BMW’s engines, technology and software. Also, the Bavarian B48 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder is excellent, as far as turbo four-pots go.

Pair that engine with a six-speed manual and rear-wheel drive in a lightweight, aluminum, convertible ports car chassis and you’ve got one helluva recipe for fun. That engine is fun even in the BMW Z4 sDrive30i, which is much heavier and only comes with an automatic gearbox. So imagine much lighter and with a manual? It’s getting all tingly just thinking about it.

Whatever ends up powering the new Morgan Plus Four (if that’s what it ends up being called), it will be on display at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. So while we’re anxious to find out, we only have to wait about a week or so.