2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe gets a new rendering, same large grille

It was only a matter of time after the leak that the 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe gets a new rendering. The new image uses the leaked image as the starting point while looking to guess the side view as well. As expected, the very large kidney grille stays and, of course, takes over the entire front fascia.

The BMW 4 Series Coupe was photoshoped as the top M440i model which brings a special mesh kidney grille along with a blacked-out frame. The large air intakes remind us that this is a powerful BMW which will deliver at least 380 horsepower from its B58 3.0 liter engine.

In the back, the rendering steals some ideas from the larger 8 Series Coupe, but downsized to the correct 4 Series proportions. There are also a pair of non-functional vents and a slick, but visually effective boot lip. The wide hips give confidence to the 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe which should be a riot to drive.

The official unveil of the 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe is scheduled for late this Summer, but the technically and optically closely related electric 4 Series BMW i4 Concept will be on display at the Geneva Motor Show in early March.

Even though the i4 will carry an independent interpretation of the double grille, it will provide some more clear indications of the design of the series.