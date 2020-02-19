BMW Switzerland launches the special X5 Edition 20 Jahre limited edition models

Exclusively for the Swiss market, BMW launches the limited edition X5 Edition 20 Jahre models. 20 years have gone in the blink of an eye. Back in 1999, BMW was ushering into a new automotive segment and pioneering a revolutionary car species: the Sports Activity Vehicle or better known as SAV. The first exponent of this kind was the almighty X5.

To celebrate this outstanding milestone, BMW Switzerland has prepared a special version of the X5: the Edition 20 Jahre limited edition model.

Already in its fourth generation, the X5 shows a decisively confident, muscular and premium character. The X5 Edition 20 Jahre further rounds off the outstanding G05 generation with a touch of individuality.

The Edition 20 Jahre is strictly offered in combination with the X5 M50d version, which boasts the mindblowing quad-turbo straight-six B57 diesel unit. The mighty powerplant develops a staggering output of 294 kW / 400 PS (394 hp) and, sadly, it will be written off this year due to high production costs.

As part of the Edition 20 Jahre package, the X5 is featured with the full BMW Individiual high-gloss Shadow Line exterior package, which covers the entire kidney grille and side window ornaments in shiny black. Moreso, the BMW X5 Edition 20 Jahre models are also equipped with M Performance carbon fiber attachments for the front and rear bumpers.

The chosen exterior paint finish for the X5 Edition 20 Jahre is the long-standing, popular Sapphire Black Metallic colour. The limited-run X5 is offered with the 21-inch Y-spoke M alloy wheels (code 741).

As part of the standard equipment, the X5 Edition 20 Jahre comes with the BMW Laserlight headlamp technology, the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond 3D surround audio system and the BMW Individual Merino Black full leather upholstery for the interior.