ALPINA B3 Sedan and Touring pricing kicks off at $142,900 in Australia

This year customers interested in the most powerful version of the new 3 Series models to date will get to order the ludicrously powerful ALPINA B3 in both Sedan and Touring guises. The same goes for Australia, the land down under getting the attention it deserves from the Buchloe-based manufacturer. The only problem is the pricing, announced today, and fitting in the usual Australian scheme of things.

As you might know, prices for premium cars in Australia are a bit higher than in other parts of the world, to put things mildly. The ALPINA B3 models are no exception. Pricing for the Sedan are kicking off at AUD142,900 which translates into $95,486 at today’s exchange rate.

Care for a Touring model? That’s going to be AUD3,000 more, translating into $97,491 at today’s exchange rate. These prices don’t include the on-road taxes, by the way, so you’ll have to pay a bit more in the end.