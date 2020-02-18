2020 BMW X5 M Competition featured in Tanzanite Blue II Metallic

Alongside its X6 M sibling, I had the chance to check out the all-new BMW X5 M Competition while in Portugal to drive them. Sitting in the gorgeous Portuguese sun, the X5 M sat on display wearing a Tanzanite Blue II Metallic paint finish and it looked excellent. Personally, I’m a fan of the X6 M and it would be my choice between the two cars but I also really like this X5 M.

Powering the X5 M Competition is the same 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 that powers the X6 M. So it makes 617 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, which is the same amount of power as the BMW M5 Competition. So it’s very fast, almost too fast for such a big, heavy SUV. Though, it’s not any faster or slower than its X6 brother.

In person, the BMW X5 M Competition doesn’t have as much presence or style as the X6 M but it’s till good looking, especially in this color. The color, in combination with the wheels and four exhaust pipes, really make the X5 M stand out among regular X5s, though. It might not be as stylish as the X6 M but it definitely still stands out.

The wheels on the X5 M aren’t as cool as the X6’s either. They’re nice but they don’t have the awesome pattern of the X6’s, which have a lot of negative space with which to show off the brake calipers. The ones on the X5 M look similar to so many other BMW wheels we’ve seen in the past.

Overall, these are two really good looking SUVs. The BMW X6 M is the more stylish car with more presence but the BMW X5 M is the more subtle car, the sleeper if you will. It’s also more practical, so for people who have families it will likely be the choice.