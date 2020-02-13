BMW M Performance Tuning for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe – PHOTOS

When it goes on the market in March 2020, the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will also be offered with a series of tuning accessories from the M Performance catalog. Our real life photos from Portugal give us a closer look at an Alpine White BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe with some of those sporty parts.

As usual, the M Performance program is shown on a white vehicle, which makes the black tuning parts stand out particularly well. The most striking elements include the all-black mesh kidney grille and black air intakes at the front, carbon exterior mirror caps and the rear spoiler lip, which is also painted in black.

The black tailpipes and the M235i badge in black are there to round off the overall sporty theme of this car. So far, the model badge in black has been a distinctive mark for the BMW Competition models, in the case of the BMW M235i Gran Coupe it is available for retrofitting.

The most important tuning element for the side view is undoubtedly the 19-inch light-alloy wheels double spoke 555 M Bicolor. And thanks to the Jet Black color, they also set a dark contrast to the white paint.

Incidentally, there is no coincidence that the BMW logo is upright: the fixed hub covers have been installed to always keep the logo in the correct orientation.

Inside, we see the M Performance steering wheel with Alcantara cover, a red 12 o’clock marking and carbon trim. Another eye-catcher are the carbon shift paddles, which indicate their function with plus and minus symbols in red.

Since we’re on the 2 Series Gran Coupe topic, here is also a design overview workshop: