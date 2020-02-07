SPIED: 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost shows up once again, reveals new dashboard

The future Rolls-Royce Ghost generation is still a few months away from its official unveiling, yet test prototypes are starting to lose some of their exterior cladding. Under the psychedelic camouflage tape, we can already start seeing the overall silhouette of the new Ghost as the latest spy photos reveal (you can see them here).

The forthcoming generation is apparently giving up its softer styling for a more muscular and edgy design philosophy, which reminds very much of the latest Phantom series.

The size of chrome radiator grille is similar to that on the new Cullinan, yet it visually resembles the Phantom grille. Also, the new luxury limousine from Crewe features revised air inlets, with a decisively rectangular shape. The laser tech headlights are a mixture between Cullinan and Phantom, with a different arrangement of the light projectors and individual inner graphics.

The side profile continues the Cullinan line, yet however it seems to be little more dynamic and not that that imposing. The rear shoulders are rounded off towards the tail end. The theme of the short, swept back of the Phantom is followed by the new Ghost generation as well.

Last, but not least, the camouflage also hides the newly designed rear lights, which are reinterpretation of the full LED tail lamps seen on the Phantom brand flagship.

For the first time, we get to see the new interior styling, with the luxurious dashboard taking direct inspiration from the bigger Phantom and Cullinan high-sided vehicle. The newest BMW infotainment system will also be sourced onto the new Phantom, together with a classy, yet digital instrument cluster. Also expect to see a reinterpretation of the Art Gallery dashboard area.

For the time being, the powertrain will stick to the long-standing V12 petrol burner with a total displacement of 6.75 liters and developing 563 hp. After the launch this year, further variants are possible to be added to the Ghost family, such as a plug-in hybrid or even a pure electric version.