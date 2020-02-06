Rolls-Royce unveils ‘King of the Night’ photo exhibition

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan is the start of a very interesting photo exhibition dubbed ‘King of the Night’ done through the lens of photographer Mark Riccioni, the uber-luxurious SUV was photographed greeting automotive subcultures in the Los Angeles area. The entire photo gallery will be showcased at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Beverly Hills throughout March and you’re invited.

The photo shoot was done with a sole purpose: to welcome the Cullinan Black Badge into the world. The car appeals to a certain niche who connects with the brand in a different way, according to Rolls-Royce. Therefore, a different take was needed and that’s what Riccioni came up with. He was invited by the British brand to Los Angeles to create a pictorial series of the car, greeting fellow automotive subcultures in the area.

“The things that connect us are always more powerful than the things that separate us, and this series is a wonderful demonstration of that. I selected each subculture because it shares the philosophies that inform the creation of a Black Badge Rolls-Royce. From the obsessive attention to detail lavished on a lowrider and visceral power of a hot rod to the bold execution of tuned imports and deeply personal customizations applied to ‘brat’-style motorcycles,” said Riccioni.

For the purpose of this endeavor alone, the craftspeople in Goodwood created a unique Recreation Module inside the Rolls-Royce. The unit, internally codenamed ‘Urban Photography’, was conceived to incorporate equipment specific to his photography requirements. These include a DJI Mavic Mini drone, 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro for image capture and editing on location.

In addition, items requested by Riccioni were included, such as Sennheiser PXC550 MkII noise cancelling headphones, Persol PO3225-S sunglasses, outerwear from streetwear brand Supreme and a water bottle. The automated Recreation Module was trimmed in Forge Yellow leather to match the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan’s interior color scheme.