VIDEO: Let Us Show You the Gorgeous BMW M850i Gran Coupe

Since it made its debut, I’ve personally felt that the BMW M850i Gran Coupe has been the brand’s best looking car since the 6 Series Gran Coupe. In fact, I think the new 8er is even better looking than its lesser-numbered predecessor. My first experience with the 8 Series Gran Coupe in general was a few months back, during BMW’s “Test Fest” in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Though my drive was brief, I immediately felt that it was the best iteration of the 8 Series.

More recently, I had one for a week to test out, over Christmas break. During my week with it, the BMW M850i Gran Coupe only further cemented my opinion that it’s the best non-M version of the 8er. Because the entire 8 Series lineup is essentially a collection of grand touring cars, the Gran Coupe makes the most sense. Its two extra doors and functional rear seats not only make it more practical but also prettier. So not only does it not compromise to add practicality, it’s actually improved by doing so.

In this walkaround video, I take you through some of the BMW M850i Gran Coupe; its design, its interior and its practicality. It’s not too in-depth (a further video review is on the way) but it gives a brief overview of what I think is one of BMW’s best cars.

My week with the BMW M850i Gran Coupe was great. It proved to be an excellent car to haul my family around it, take friends out to dinner in and ultimately have fun with. Its monstrous power, comfortable back seats and luxurious cabin made it a blast, regardless of how I was using it. As a daily performance BMW, I can’t really think of any flaws. Except for maybe the fact that there’s one BMW even better for slightly less money…

