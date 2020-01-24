BMW to support one million children gain access to education by 2025

Today is the United Nations International Day of Education and BMW decided to make an announcement to mark the occasion properly. The German group will be supporting one million children and young people get access to educational projects around the world by 2025. BMW had already been involved in various similar projects around the world but today the Munich-based technology company decided to ramp up its efforts.

On a global scale, this will be a small contribution considering UNESCO estimates over 260 million children still don’t have access to education. Even so, some action is better than nothing and the BMW Group will be focusing on supporting one million children through targeted educational projects by 2025. In order to do so, they will be working closely with communities around their locations worldwide, to develop sustainable solutions to promote equal opportunities.

“Education is the motor that drives our society and prepares the economy for the future,” said Ilka Horstmeier, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Human Resources. “It is important to us that our commitment really has an impact. At our international locations, we concentrate on initiatives where we can leverage our core expertise to achieve the greatest long-term impact and take advantage of our employees’ know-how, as well as financial resources,” added Horstmeier.

BMW has therefore been developing impactful educational projects worldwide for many years to give young people a leg-up into the labor market and offer them better prospects in life. The BMW Group already reaches around 400,000 children through projects at its German and international locations. With the support of its employees, the BMW Group participates in independent non-school forums focused on promoting education in STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and helping children and young people discover the sciences and embark upon a promising career.