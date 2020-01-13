Low Mileage BMW E39 M5 is Asking $59,950 — Is It Worth It?

It looks like the BMW M cars of old are starting to enter a similar boom price-wise as it happened a while back with classic Porsches. We all know the BMW E30 M3 is a valued collectible at the moment, with prices for mint models reaching six-figures but it seems like other cars are on their way, too. If you own a BMW E39 M5 we’d recommend holding on to it, as it can turn into a good investment in just a few years.

Prices for such cars have been steadily going up. One good thing about them is that production ended in 2003 so they aren’t that old and you can still find decent models up and running. Furthermore, plenty were made during its production run and that means the market isn’t too limited, especially compared to older, less popular cars. The specific E39 M5 we’re showing you today is special because, even though it’s 18 years old, it only has 10,000 miles on the clock.

Somebody definitely was careful not to add too many miles on the clock of this beauty over time and now, they can probably cash in on their efforts. As you can see from the photos, the car also shows it, having a great Carbon Black Metallic exterior finish along with an impeccable interior. Furthermore, this seems to be a really well-equipped model. One of the reasons why people love the E39 M5 is, even though it’s getting old, it still comes with plenty of comfort features we got used to today.

That means automatic climate control, memory seats, heated seats and a lot more. And while all that sounds good, the main reason why you’d buy an E39 M5 is the S62 4.9-liter V8 under the hood along with its 400 HP and manual gearbox. Those are the car’s selling points and an engine like that, with only 10,000 miles on the clock, might be worth every penny. So, would you spend nearly $60,000 on this car or would you invest it in something else?