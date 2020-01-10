Video: You can now get a BMW Universal Wireless Charging Station

As the auto industry gets more and more connected, we need to be aware of the fact that our most important anchor to the internet and outside world is our phone. It has become a very important part of our lives and one of the biggest issues such reliance on phones brings forward is battery life. BMW and other manufacturers are aware of that and have been implementing a wide variety of solutions to help out, including wireless charging.

BMW models today can be fitted with wireless charging pads. They are usually located in the cup holder area, right above the place where you keep your coffee. The problem is, our phones are getting bigger with each model while space inside a car and inside its center console can’t keep up. Therefore, you might find yourself in a situation where even though your phone has wireless charging capabilities, it simply won’t fit in the slot.

Well, BMW has you covered. I recently stumbled upon a video showcasing their Universal Wireless Charging Station. This is basically a power bank with a wireless charging spot on it, that you can fit in a cup holder thanks to BMW’s adaptors. Using a regular plug-in charger you can feed electricity to a socket that holds this power bank in place. The power bank can adjust the position of the solenoid that feeds electricity wirelessly to your phone, so it can adjust to its size. You even have a hook at the top to keep everything in place.

Since that is a power bank after all, it can be used outside the car as well, proving quite useful. Is this something you’d use? I think I would, but lucky for me, I don’t like huge phones. I like to be able to use my phone with one hand. However, I’m sure there are plenty of people out there who would find this useful. The price for this whole kit is $195.

In addition, this week at CES we saw a new technology unveiled which would allow you to charge your phone wirelessly no matter where it is inside your car. That’s next level stuff but, until we get there, we still have to solve more pressing and immediate issues. Until then, we can just use the Wireless Charging Station.