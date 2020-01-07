BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe US configurator goes live

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is now on sale and customers interested in purchasing the new four-door coupe from BMW can now configure their cars online. Configurators of the new model have been online for certain markets for some time now but starting this week, you can also do it for the US market. The new car brings a long-awaited rival from Munich to the already popular Audi A3 sedan and Mercedes-Benz A-Class models.

Built atop the same platform as the new 1 Series, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is basically BMW’s way of offering US customers an alternative to the popular hatch, as that’s not available stateside. It’s also a bit more stylish if you ask me, with a sleeker design. In terms of size, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is within hitting distance from the legendary E46 3 Series Sedan. That model remains extremely loved for most BMW fans, who have been complaining about the increase in size recorded by all models in the range.

Prices for the new 2 Series Gran Coupe start at $37,500 MSRP in the US for the 228i xDrive model and go up to $45,500 MSRP for the M235i xDrive. Both cars come with a 2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine but with a power difference of 73 HP between them, the 301 HP M235i being the more powerful one, of course. For the 228i xDrive you get to choose between Sport Line and M Sport on the outside, while the M235i is only available in M Sport guise, as it is an M Performance model.

Depending on the package, you get a wider or smaller range of colors. Alpine White and Jet Black are free while others might require a premium. The most expensive color choice is the new Storm Bay Metallic which can go up to $1,200. Plenty of interesting color choices await inside as well, from Magma Red perforated leather seats to Oyster. Needless to say you should be careful how you configure your 2er if you’re trying to avoid spending too much money. Enjoy!