This BMW M850i Gran Coupe in Carbon Black Metallic looks stunning

This BMW M850i Gran Coupe radiates an exciting mix of dynamism and elegance with a unique configuration that can currently be seen at the BMW Abu Dhabi Motors. The top of the line BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is painted in the Carbon Black Metallic color which is one of the most stunning paint jobs offered by BMW.

The blueish looking paint enhances the elegant lines of the four-door coupe and reminds us why this is one of the best looking BMWs today. Furthermore, the dark metallic paint is combined with the accents of the carbon package for the exterior. So future owners of this combination will get an equally luxurious and sporty-looking car.

The kidney surround in high-gloss black is combined, among other things, with the side air intakes of the front apron, the exterior mirrors and a carbon diffuser insert. The M Carbon Exterior Package is not standard equipment, so it will set you back $4,100.

Since you’re paying top dollar for the M850i Gran Coupe, then might as well throw into the mix the 20-inch wheels V-spoke 730i.

Inside, the BMW M850i Gran Coupe gets the luxurious Ivory White leather trim and the Anthracite Alcantara Headliner. The BMW Individual fine wood finish in Ash Black Silver Effect with a high-gloss finish was also thrown into the mix. Of course, the M cues that come with the M Sport Package are also present, starting with the M Sports Steering wheel and ending with the M Sports seats.

According to BMW, the 8 Series Gran Coupe is the only car in its segment that is developed from a coupe. Its two major competitors; the Audi A7/S7, Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class and Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door; are all four-doors from the get-go. While the 8 Series started out life as a sleek, sexy coupe and translated those looks into a four-door body.

Powering the M850i Gran Coupe is the same 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 that powers the Coupe. That means it makes 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque and accelerates to 60 mph in a bit under 4 seconds.

Prices start at $84,900 for the new 2020 840i Gran Coupe, $87,800 for the 840i xDrive Gran Coupe and $108,900 for the M850i xDrive Gran Coupe. Pricing does not include $995 Destination.

