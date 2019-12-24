BMW G29 Z4 gets even more aggressive, thanks to a 3D Design tuning kit

Tokyo-based tuning shop 3D Design is pushing the envelope once again with a new tuning kit designed for the BMW G29 Z4. The new roadster built by BMW in collaboration with Toyota already comes with aggressive looks, but there is always something more that can be done.

With that in mind, 3D Design got to work and put together a tasteful tuning kit for the G29 Z4. The front-end is enhanced by a new lip spoiler made of urethan, while the rear-end is adorned with a rear diffuser in carbon fiber. The diffuser can be fit to Z4 M40i OEM exhaust as well.

Furthermore, a trunk spoiler in urethan adds a bit more downforce to an already super sporty car. Speaking of the exhaust system, 3D Design decided to enhance its sound and looks. So the BMW Z4 sDrive20i model gets four tips of 90 mm each and made of stainless steel.

Since the Japanese tuner is also known for their custom wheels, the BMW Z4 takes advantage of that knowledge. A set of 20 inch forget wheels, front 9.0J and rear 10.0J are part of the optional package.

Inside, the BMW Z4 is further enhanced with a pedal kit and paddle shifter, so even the most demanding customer can’t complain for the lack of sportiness inside the new roadster.

According to the folks at 3D Design, this is just the beginning of the BMW G29 Z4 project. Additional items will be designed and engineered in the future, and they will showcase the entire project at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2020.

As always, 3D Design put together a cool photoshoot to highlight the tuning program, so feel free to click below for an extensive photo gallery: