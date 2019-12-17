VIDEO: This tuned F90 BMW M5 nearly has Veyron-level power

Literally no one has ever driven the new BMW M5 and thought “Ya know what, it’s just not fast enough.” If anyone has ever even entertained that idea, they’re ready for the loony-bin. The current F90 M5 packs 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque from a 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8, can hit 60 mph in under three seconds and can get dangerously close to 200 mph simply by removing its software limiter. So it’s seriously fast. But what if you are insane and do want more power? That’s what Noelle Performance is for.

The founder of Noelle Performance, Karl-Otto Noelle, used to be the Head Engine Development engineer for ALPINA. So he knows a thing or two about making BMW engines even more powerful than they already are. In the case of the F90 BMW M5, Noelle Performance proves that by pumping out 850 hp and 740 lb-ft of torque. Which is completely insane, by the way.

For those of you who like maths, that’s 70-percent of the power of the original Bugatti Veyron, which was the fastest car in the history of the world when it debuted back in 2005. So how fast is a BMW M5 with nearly Veyron-levels of power? Very, apparently.

In this video from The Smoking Tire, we get to see the Noelle Performance BMW M5 and its power and speed actually surprise host Zack Klapman. Off the line, the NP M5 is brutally fast and it just keeps pulling, even at high speed. Obviously, it’s still not a scalpel-sharp driver’s car, it is a modern M5 after all, but its violent performance is hard to deny.

Personally, I don’t think the F90 BMW M5 needs one more horsepower. As standard, it’s almost impossible to beat as a daily super sedan and it’s a car I love. However, the idea of an 850 hp version is appealing in the same way strapping yourself to a rocket is appealing. It’s probably a ton of fun but it might only be fun once…