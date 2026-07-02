Article Summary Historics Auctioneers’ Summer Serenade sale includes several rare BMWs, with the auction scheduled for July 18 in England.

Highlights include a 2025 BMW M4 CS VR46 Edition, a right-hand-drive Techno Violet 850CSi, and an armored E60 550i.

Other notable lots include an E46 M3 CSL, G82 M4 CSL, M3 CS Touring, F80 M3 CS, G87 M2 CS, Z3 Coupe, and MINI Cooper S Works GP.

With the advent of the now ubiquitous auction website, finding rare BMWs at auction is frankly, easier than it’s ever been. But “real” auctions — the likes of R.M. Sotheby’s and Hemmings — still often feature the pinnacle of the secondhand market. Apparently, you can add Historics Auctioneers to that list. Where else can you pick up an armored E60 5 Series, several CS models, and even a clown shoe at the same time?

More Rare BMWs Than You Know What to Do With

Historics Auctioneers call it “the Summer Serenade.” It’s being hosted at Windorview Lakes in Datchet, England on July 18th, and part of the festivities include a handful of fairly high-profile BMWs. Arguably the most interesting is a 2025 BMW M4 CS VR46 Edition. Built to celebrate Valentino Rossi’s 46th birthday and built in extremely small quantities (only 92 units), it’s one of the rarest factory-backed efforts to date. This one has some miles — 4,408 to be exact — and comes finished in Marina Bay Blue. It’s even right-hand drive, one of reportedly just four examples in the UK. “Rare” barely scratches the surface! Old school BMW fans will likely be more attracted to the 1994 BMW 850CSi on offer. Finished in Techno Violet (believed to be the only Techno Violet, RHD 850 CSi), it presents having covered just 71,000 miles. Every 850 CSi features the legendary S70B56 V12 engine paired to a six-speed manual transmission. It’s essentially the M8 of the 1990s.

If somehow neither of those piqued your interest, you should see a doctor. If perhaps like me, you’ve slowly morphed into a “weirder the better” kind of auto enthusiast, there’s good news. For one, there’s a Z3 Coupe available, although it’s a 2.8-liter model and features an automatic transmission. Sadly, it’s not the M Coupe some enthusiasts would truly lust for. For the record, the 2.8-liter makes this still a worthwhile buy, although the automatic transmission is not our preferred flavor. Can we go weirder? Yes! Available at auction is an armored 550i with just 9,400 miles on it. Built to VR4 specification, this 550i should be able to withstand “penetration from a .44 Magnum, .357 Magnum, or a nine-millimeter Luger.” While the car — which looks like a base 528i from the outside — was purchased in 2006, it wasn’t registered until 2016 and has only had two registered owners. With around 300 kg (661 pounds) of extra armor, the armored 550i makes a clear decision to trade speed for safety.

All This and More Goes Live July 18th

Incredibly, we’ve really just scratched the (most interesting) surface of what’s available at the Summer Serenade. You can pick up a 2003 M3 CSL, or a 2022 M4 CSL if that’s more your jam. An M3 CS Touring, F80 M3 CS, and G87 M2 CS are all also available. The collection even includes a rare Mini, an R50 Cooper S Works GP. Check out the auction July 18th — or view the cars from the 15th until the auction day during business hours. Alternatively visit the Summer Serenade Historics Auctioneers landing page and fantasize from a distance.