The Goodwood Festival of Speed consistently provides BMW with a prime stage to showcase its latest innovations and rich heritage. Every year, BMW Group Classic plays a major role, and this year was no exception. Among a lineup of iconic BMW Motorsport classics, one concept car stood out: the BMW Garmisch. We’ve covered the Garmisch Concept in the past, but never on video. To bring its story to life, we spoke with Marc Thiesbuerger, BMW Group Classic’s spokesperson. In this video, he guides us through the history of the Garmisch, the detailed process of bringing it back, and the unique challenges faced in recreating this masterpiece.

Before diving into the full story, let’s recap some highlights of this remarkable car.The BMW Garmisch made its first appearance at the 1970 Geneva Motor Show, showcasing a unique fusion of Italian styling with German engineering. Designed by the legendary Marcello Gandini—celebrated for his work on the Lamborghini Miura and Alfa Romeo Carabo—the Garmisch represented Gandini’s bold vision for BMW, characterized by a geometric form, a distinctive kidney grille, and an innovative louvered rear window.

Despite its groundbreaking design and warm reception, the original Garmisch concept vanished after its debut, leaving only a few photos and sketches as records of its existence. For years, it lingered as an intriguing “what if” in automotive lore, until BMW, nearly fifty years later, embarked on a mission to bring it back. This project, inspired by Adrian van Hooydonk’s commitment to BMW’s design heritage and his respect for Gandini’s influence, involved reconstructing the Garmisch from minimal archival resources. BMW enlisted Gandini himself, who provided crucial insights that helped refine the recreation.

Using modern techniques like 3D printing, BMW’s design team faithfully recreated the Garmisch down to its finest details. The louvered rear window, signature kidney grille, and sharp, angular bodywork all honor Gandini’s original vision, capturing the essence of his futuristic approach in a contemporary recreation. Now let’s take a look at the video below to learn more about this amazing project: