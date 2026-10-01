BMW reveals a product roadmap for China, but the cars remain under wraps. However, we think we know what’s hiding underneath.

Article Summary We believe the covered-up cars could include the next-generation iX1 LWB, 3 Series LWB, and facelifted 5 Series/i5 LWB.

Four new models are coming out by the end of 2027, with another five in 2028.

BMW plans to build 95 percent of the vehicles it sells in China locally by the end of the decade, while also exploring exports to Southeast Asia.

BMW has given us a sneak peek at what’s coming next in China, but it has deliberately made us work for the details. We stumbled upon this product roadmap tucked away in a document related to the company’s 2026 Capital Market Day event. Curiously, it features several mysterious vehicles under colorful wraps, all scheduled to arrive in China before the end of 2027.

To no one’s surprise, BMW doesn’t identify the cars in the image. Naturally, we’ve been trying to figure out what the company is hiding. And while we wouldn’t bet the house on our detective work just yet, we have a pretty good idea of what these models could be.

The first is likely the long-wheelbase version of the next-generation iX1. The global NB5 with a standard wheelbase is likely coming in 2027, when its stretched NB6 counterpart could hit China. Both are expected to be truly next-generation models, switching to a dedicated electric platform with rear-wheel drive. The duo should use Gen6 electric motors and cylindrical-cell batteries, so expect major improvements in efficiency and range.

A Bigger 3 Series Is Possible

Another mystery vehicle might be the next-generation 3 Series in its long-wheelbase configuration. BMW has only just unveiled the global 3 Series G50, but China gets its own stretched G58 version. The gas-fueled sedan would join the electric i3 NA0, which already has a longer-wheelbase version known as the locally made NA8.

What else? We believe the facelifted 5 Series/i5 in long-wheelbase form is also hiding in plain sight. After all, BMW already builds and sells an extended-wheelbase 5 Series in China. The current-generation G60/G68 family is due for a mid-cycle update next year, bringing a Neue Klasse transformation.

Of course, these identifications are still educated guesses, not official confirmations. BMW’s document simply shows a bunch of covered-up cars on a timeline, with the vehicles arriving before the end of 2027. The company hasn’t provided names, and the image intentionally gives us just enough information to start connecting the dots.

Four New Cars In 2027, Another Five In 2028

Beyond the black, red, and orange covers, a fourth in white cloaks a car arriving near the end of next year. That one is anyone’s guess, although we can think of a few candidates, such as the iX4 or maybe even the ALPINA 7 Series. By the way, BMW reiterated this week that the fancier full-size luxury sedan is coming in 2027, likely under the G72 codename, to further separate it from its G70 donor car.

Looking further ahead, five more cars are scheduled to hit China in 2028 alone. By the decade’s end, BMW wants 95% of the vehicles it sells in its largest market to be built locally. Additionally, it’s looking into exporting Chinese-made cars to more Southeast Asian markets. These long-wheelbase vehicles stopped being a China-only affair years ago. Nevertheless, don’t expect to see any of them in Europe or North America, where BMW claims customers have other priorities.

In the meantime, all BMW has to do is remove the covers and tell us whether our automotive detective work deserves a gold star or a trip back to the drawing board.