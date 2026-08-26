Two concepts, two very different futures: one loud and motorsport-driven, one quietly luxurious.

Article Summary The M Concept Class Neue Klasse previews the next M3's design language, including a new yellow lighting signature and natural fiber panels replacing carbon fiber.

The Vision BMW ALPINA previews a production B7 ALPINA due next year and signals ALPINA's shift toward Mercedes-Maybach-level luxury positioning.

ALPINA design lead Alex Innes revealed hidden details on the concept, including a 507-inspired chrome treatment and a Deco line traced back to a 1970s ski design.

BMW brought two concepts to the 2026 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance that preview very different futures for the brand: the M Concept Class Neue Klasse, a preview of the next generation of M cars including the upcoming M3, and the Vision BMW ALPINA, a rethink of what the ALPINA name means as it moves further upmarket.

M Concept Class Neue Klasse

The M Concept Class Neue Klasse is built around a new yellow lighting signature that BMW says will appear across future M and M Performance models, paired with an elongated kidney grille and the familiar three-stripe M identity rendered in a new, sharper 3D form. The concept’s front splitter and rear diffuser are made from natural fiber rather than carbon fiber, a material BMW plans to use across the next generation of M cars.

One detail that stands out: the racing-style lights integrated into the front end aren’t purely a concept flourish. BMW has already signaled these will carry over to the production M3, meaning the exaggerated motorsport cues on this car aren’t just show-stand theater.

Along the sides, the wheels wear blue and red center caps, a nod to endurance racing pit stops where crews need to identify tire compounds at a glance. The proportions differ from a standard ICE M3 as well, with a shorter hood housing the electric motor and a cabin pushed further forward, though BMW plans to offer both electric and combustion versions of the production car.

Inside, the concept keeps the red accenting that’s become M shorthand, including red 12 o’clock stitching on the steering wheel and M1 and M2 drive mode buttons. The rear seats carry harness mounts alongside the front carbon bucket seats, a detail that won’t survive to production but underlines how far BMW pushed the concept toward a track-focused statement piece.

Vision BMW ALPINA

Where the M concept is loud, the Vision ALPINA is deliberately restrained. BMW positions this concept as a preview of where ALPINA goes next, aiming at the same buyers who might otherwise look at a Mercedes-Maybach, and previewing design cues expected on a production B7 ALPINA built on the next 7 Series and due next year.

The exterior leans on a shark nose profile and a silhouette that tilts slightly downward toward the front to suggest speed at a stance level, a theme ALPINA design lead Alex Innes returned to repeatedly during a walkaround with BMWBLOG. The car rides on oversized ALPINA wheels with white brake calipers, and the cabin promises a genuine four-seat GT layout despite the two-door coupe body, achieved through a long wheelbase, short overhangs, and a low roofline that Innes says allows for real rear-seat space without stretching the car into a sedan.

Design Details Most People Would Miss

Innes pointed out several details that don’t register on a first pass. The secondary chrome trim that runs across the exterior never sits on the car’s main surface, staying instead within the recessed, or drawn, surfaces. Innes traced this treatment back to the BMW 507, explaining that ALPINA wanted the finish to suggest the car’s value sits within it rather than being displayed outright.

The headlights use a similar logic. The crystal detailing inside the lamp housing sits on the underside rather than the front-facing surface, meaning it’s only visible from certain angles, an intentional choice Innes described using ALPINA’s own internal phrase, the second read.

ALPINA’s signature exterior stripe, referred to internally as the Deco line, traces back further than most people would guess. According to Innes, the graphic’s origin comes from a 1970s Fischer C4 ski that ALPINA founder Burkard Bovensiepen saw and had applied to the brand’s race cars. On the Vision ALPINA, the line has been simplified, hand-painted beneath the lacquer, and paired with a two-tone finish inside the cabin along the same forward-tilted angle as the exterior speed line.

Inside, ALPINA’s traditional green and blue accent colors, historically applied broadly across interiors, now show up only in a bridge stitch detail on the seats, a technique Innes says originated from how Alpina used to hand-stitch replacement steering wheel leather. The dual-tone brightwork inside uses a jewel-finishing technique borrowed from watchmaking, where the same physical component carries two different surface finishes, polished and satin, rather than combining separate parts.

What Comes Next

BMW hasn’t confirmed how closely the production B7 ALPINA will follow the Vision ALPINA’s exterior, and the M Concept Class Neue Klasse remains a design study rather than a direct preview of the next M3’s final look. Both cars point toward the same underlying shift at BMW: the Neue Klasse design language is set to spread across the M and ALPINA sub-brands with distinct interpretations rather than a single shared aesthetic, with the yellow M lighting signature and ALPINA’s restrained luxury cues each carrying their own read on where BMW’s performance lineup goes from here.

Full video walkaround and interview with ALPINA design lead Alex Innes below.