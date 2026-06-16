The A1 Motor Park in Bulgaria is hosting this year's BMW M Drive Tour featuring a wide array of M models available for track driving.

Article Summary The M3 Sedan, M3 Touring, M5 Sedan, and M5 Touring are all available for M enthusiasts to sample.

BMW has also brought the M4 Coupe and M4 Convertible for drift and slalom exercises.

The cars wear special Individual colors and are decked out with M Performance Parts.

BMW Bulgaria’s M Drive Tour is back for 2026, and for the first time, it’s being held at A1 Motor Park. The circuit was inaugurated just months ago near Samokov in the southwestern part of the country. It stretches 2.4 miles (3.9 kilometers) and features 15 corners, along with a straight measuring more than 900 meters (0.55 miles).

For this year’s event, BMW Bulgaria is bringing out the big guns with an impressive collection of M cars. Attendees can sample the M3 in both Sedan (G80) and Touring (G81) forms, while the larger M5 is also represented by both body styles: the G90 sedan and G99 wagon. Additionally, the M4 Coupe and M4 Convertible serve as demonstrator vehicles for drift and slalom exercises.

This isn’t a random assortment of M cars. BMW cherry-picked vehicles equipped with Individual paint finishes and upgrades from the M Performance Parts catalog. As a result, these are among the most expensive sedans, wagons, coupes, and convertibles to wear the M badge.

The 2026 edition of the M Drive Tour runs through June 18, and BMW Bulgaria expects to host more than 200 customers, media representatives, and M enthusiasts.

M Cars: Present And Future

Some of the cars featured in the photo gallery are nearing the end of their lifecycle. Time is running out for the current-generation M3, with both the sedan and wagon expected to leave production sometime next year. It’s not all bad news, though, as BMW has already confirmed a direct successor. Better yet, M boss Frank van Meel recently confirmed that the G84 will not be a plug-in hybrid.

Whether there will be another M3 Touring remains an open question. BMW is developing a new 3 Series wagon, but it’s too early to say whether it will receive the full M treatment or at least an M Performance variant. In the meantime, the electric M3 sedan will make history when it arrives next year under the internal codename ZA0.

2027 will also be a significant year for the M5. Both the sedan and wagon are scheduled to undergo a major Life Cycle Impulse next year. The updated models will adopt BMW’s next-generation dashboard layout, featuring a central touchscreen and a wide windshield projection system. Exterior revisions are also expected, although they are unlikely to be as extensive as the interior overhaul.

As for the M4, it’s expected to soldier on until mid-2029, when production is rumored to end. The coupe and convertible have already received the LCI treatment, making another major update seem unlikely. Even so, BMW could still find ways to freshen up the G82 and G83 before they inevitably reach retirement.