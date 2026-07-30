Article Summary The BMW iX1 looks tougher and more traditional, while the longer, lower Mercedes GLA Electric adopts a more futuristic shape.

Mercedes offers more screen space and newer infotainment hardware, but the BMW’s cabin feels more cohesive and premium.

The GLA Electric leads in range, charging speed, and available power, reflecting its significant generational advantage over the iX1.

The BMW iX1 has enjoyed a relatively clear run among compact electric luxury SUVs, but its newest rival arrives with several additional years of development. It’s a rival as old as time, too: Mercedes-Benz. The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLA effectively replaces the EQA as the brand’s smallest electric SUV, pairing a larger footprint with newer battery, charging, and infotainment technology. The BMW counters with clean proportions, a practical cabin, and a design that has aged better than its specifications might suggest. Is it enough to hang with Merc’s newest EV?

Exterior Design

The iX1 follows the upright, squared-off formula BMW introduced with the third-generation X1. Its nearly vertical nose, large kidney grille, slim headlights, and boxy wheel arches give it a traditional SUV stance. The long roofline and relatively simple body surfacing also make the BMW look practical first and sporty second. Even several years after its debut, it remains tidy and recognizable without leaning heavily on EV-specific styling.

Mercedes takes a more dramatic approach. The new GLA is roughly 15 centimeters longer, four centimeters wider, and two centimeters lower than its predecessor. It is also around six centimeters longer than the iX1, giving it a more stretched and planted appearance. Up front, an illuminated grille surround, illuminated central star, and star-themed lighting create a theatrical identity. The rear uses separate outer lamps connected by a narrow full-width light strip. Viewed side by side, the BMW looks tougher and more conventional. The Mercedes appears more futuristic. It’s less offensive than some of the brand’s recent EV efforts, although the GLA was never a lust-inspiring model in the first place. The GLA’s lower roof and smoother surfacing give it the sportier silhouette, but the iX1’s upright shape communicates its SUV purpose more clearly.

Interior Design

Inside, BMW and Merc take very different approaches. The iX1 uses BMW’s Curved Display, combining a 10.25-inch instrument panel with a 10.7-inch central touchscreen. A floating center armrest, open storage area, and slim dashboard help the cabin feel airy, while most functions are handled through touch or voice commands.

It is a clean layout, but the Mercedes cabin makes a bigger visual statement. Its available MBUX Superscreen stretches across nearly the entire dashboard, incorporating a driver display, central screen, and separate passenger display beneath one broad glass surface. Extensive ambient lighting further helps the GLA feel like a technology showcase rather than a conventional compact SUV cabin. No doubt, some will be quite impressed by the screen real estate. But we think BMW’s more thoughtful integration gives the X1 a more premium feeling.

Technology

The iX1 launched with BMW Operating System 8, cloud-based navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 5G connectivity, Digital Key Plus, and remote software upgrades. Available driver-assistance features include adaptive cruise control, lane control assistance, a heads-up display, Surround View, and automated parking functions. The latest MBUX system uses high-performance processors and real-time graphics from the Unity game engine. That’s an edge over the iX1. The GLA also offers a passenger screen, which isn’t available on the iX1 — yet. For most daily tasks, the BMW provides everything buyers need. Whether or not the Merc’s snappier graphics goes further than a “new coat of paint” feeling remains to be seen.

Performance

The BMW iX1 xDrive30 uses two motors producing 313 horsepower and 364 lb-ft of torque. BMW quotes a 0–62 mph time of 5.6 seconds, providing strong acceleration and electric all-wheel-drive traction. Mercedes will offer two electric versions. The GLA 250+ Electric produces 268 horsepower, while the GLA 350 4MATIC Electric develops 349 horsepower and reaches 60 mph in 5.3 seconds. That gives the flagship Mercedes a modest acceleration advantage over the BMW. A larger gap concerns range and charging. The GLA offers up to 657 kilometers, or approximately 408 miles, of WLTP range and can accept up to 320 kW at an 800-volt charging station. The iX1 currently tops out at around 514 kilometers of WLTP range and 130 kW.

Styling remains subjective, but when it comes to electric hardware, the newer Mercedes holds an apparent advantage. The all-new EV from Mercedes seems like a bit more than a match for BMW’s current iX1. However, considering the BMW isn’t even sold in the U.S. — yet — we’re thinking a newer model or even later generation of the new BMW iX1 might be a more fitting comparison. After all, range and horsepower are predominantly American fascinations. Either way, the new Mercedes GLA shows what’s coming from Merc. Are you impressed?