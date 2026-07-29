Article Summary Qualcomm is now BMW's lead compute silicon provider for digital cockpit and ADAS/AD systems through the next decade.

The deal spans Snapdragon Cockpit, Ride, and Elite platforms plus dedicated AI accelerators, with no financial terms disclosed.

It builds on the November 2025 Snapdragon Ride Pilot launch in the BMW iX3, as Nvidia and Mobileye also compete for automaker chip deals.

Qualcomm said on Wednesday it has signed a long-term deal to supply chips for BMW’s future digital cockpit and advanced driver-assistance systems, a partnership the two companies say will run through the next decade. The announcement, made jointly from Qualcomm’s San Diego headquarters, names Qualcomm Technologies as BMW Group’s lead compute silicon provider for next-generation digital cockpit, advanced driver-assistance (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) systems. Model programs under the agreement are set to begin in the next decade.

What’s In The Deal

The agreement spans Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio — an integrated automotive compute platform covering everything from infotainment and spatial computing to autonomous driving functions. Specifically, it includes:

Snapdragon Cockpit and Snapdragon Ride platforms

Snapdragon Elite automotive system-on-chips (SoCs) — Qualcomm’s most powerful automotive chips

Dedicated AI accelerators

Together, the companies said, these will form the hardware foundation for BMW’s upcoming vehicle architectures and its next generation of AI-powered in-vehicle experiences. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal lands as competition heats up in the automated-driving chip market, where Nvidia and Mobileye Global are also racing to lock in automakers with their own chip and software platforms. Qualcomm — long the dominant supplier of chips for smartphones — has spent recent years pushing deeper into automotive electronics, expanding from infotainment systems into the more strategically valuable ADAS and autonomous-driving space.

Building On An Existing Partnership

This isn’t the companies’ first collaboration. Qualcomm and BMW have worked together for years on in-car technology, including the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform and Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platforms that power BMW’s iDrive infotainment and connectivity features.

More recently, the two co-developed Snapdragon Ride Pilot, which launched commercially in November 2025 in the BMW iX3 — the first vehicle in BMW’s “Neue Klasse” model program. Ride Pilot powers BMW’s “Symbiotic Drive” system, offering drivers hands-free highway driving, automatic lane changes and parking assistance while keeping the driver actively engaged with the automated system.

The new agreement significantly expands that relationship, extending Qualcomm’s role as BMW’s silicon partner across a broader range of vehicle classes and markets over the next decade.