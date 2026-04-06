MINI has just quietly announced a new special edition Cooper. Called, the Red Line Edition, the U.S.-bound MINI is based on the Cooper S 4 Door but with JCW hardware and other upgrades, enough to make it special for die-hard MINI fans. The car is available today as a pre-order for an MSRP of $43,365.

A Striking Paint Job

The name has “red” in it, but the first thing you notice is the paint. Legend Grey Metallic is typically reserved for John Cooper Works models, and MINI putting it on a Cooper S special edition is a genuinely smart move. It gives the car an edge over regular Cooper models.

The red comes in as a stripe along the body working beautifully with the grey shades. On top of that, MINI loaded the exterior with JCW aero pieces: front winglets, a roof spoiler, a rear diffuser, front decals, even a tow strap. The 17-inch JCW Sprint Spoke wheels are finished in black with floating JCW center caps.

JCW Upgrades Inside As Well

Red and black JCW Sport Seats in Vescin, MINI’s leather-free upholstery, are the first thing you notice. The JCW steering wheel has paddle shifters which is a welcome addition. The transmission is still the JCW Sport Dual-Clutch Automatic. The full JCW Style Package and Iconic Trim round out the interior.

No Power Upgrades, Unfortunately

The MINI Cooper Redline Edition uses a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder making 201 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. Zero to 60 comes in 6.7 seconds. There are also JCW brakes in case you would like to take this on fun roads, like The Tail of the Dragon.

MINI says there are limited quantities of the special car, but won’t specify the exact number. So if the Red Line Edition sounds like your car, MINI is taking reservations. Waiting on a MINI special edition tends not to go well for the person who waits.

[Top Image: MINI USA]