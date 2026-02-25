BMW has issued a recall covering 58,713 vehicles in the United States, citing a potential fire hazard tied to the electrical wiring harness connected to the air-conditioning system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has assigned the recall campaign number 26V-096, and it spans a wide range of recent BMW models across the 5 Series, 7 Series, and M lineups:

2023–2025 i7 xDrive60

2024–2025 750e xDrive, i5 M60 xDrive, and i7 eDrive50

2024–2026 i5 eDrive40

2025–2026 550e xDrive, i5 xDrive40, and M5

2025 M5 Touring

The root cause is a packaging issue rather than a manufacturing defect per se — the AC wiring harness sits in a position where it can be accidentally damaged during a routine cabin air filter replacement. If the harness sustains damage and short-circuits, the risk of a vehicle fire increases. BMW estimates that fewer than 1% of the recalled units are actually affected, and as of February 19, no crashes or injuries related to this issue have been reported.

BMW says the fix is straightforward. Dealers will inspect the wiring harness and replace it if needed, then install a retaining strap or bracket to prevent the harness from being compromised in the future. The repair is covered entirely at no cost to owners.

BMW plans to mail owner notification letters on April 13. Starting that same day, owners can check their VIN on the NHTSA website to confirm whether their vehicle is included. Anyone with immediate questions can reach BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 or contact NHTSA’s vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236.