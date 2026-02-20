BMW is recalling 202 examples of the 2026 2 Series Gran Coupé lineup in the United States over a rear lighting defect that could increase the risk of a crash. The recall, filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on February 4, 2026 under campaign number 26V064, covers three variants:

2026 BMW 228i Gran Coupé

2026 BMW 228i xDrive Gran Coupé

2026 BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupé

The affected vehicles are equipped with rear lamps containing incorrect firmware, which may cause the taillights, brake lights, or rear turn signals to fail to activate. As a result, the vehicles are not in compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 108, which governs lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment. BMW says it is not aware of any warranty claims, accidents, or injuries related to this issue.

What Happens Next

The fix is straightforward: BMW dealers will replace the affected rear lamp assemblies at no cost. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed beginning March 27, 2026, and VINs involved in the recall will be searchable on NHTSA.gov as of that same date. Owners using the BMW ConnectedDrive App or MyBMW App may also receive a warning notification directly on their phone, and a warning message may appear on the vehicle’s own information display.

Owners can contact BMW customer service directly at 1-800-525-7417 with questions. Those who wish to reach NHTSA can call the Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-888-275-9171) or visit nhtsa.gov. Even with letters going out, recall notices don’t always reach every owner. If you have a 2026 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, the quickest way to confirm whether your specific vehicle is affected is to run your VIN through our recall center or the NHTSA lookup tool directly.