Even before 2025 was over, BMW was eager to announce a new production record at its Regensburg plant. The final numbers are now in, confirming that last year was the most prolific in the site’s four-decade history. A total of 356,901 vehicles rolled off the assembly line, more than at any other BMW factory in Europe.

In 2025, the eastern Bavaria plant built 14,380 more cars than the previous year, when it ranked as BMW’s third-most prolific factory worldwide. A new vehicle is completed every 57 seconds, translating to more than 1,400 cars per day. Unsurprisingly, the X1/iX1 did most of the heavy lifting in 2025, accounting for 266,000 units of the total output. The coupe-styled X2/iX2 is also produced there, but it remains far less popular than the conventionally shaped compact crossover, with just over 90,000 units built.

Digging deeper into the figures, more than 150,000 vehicles assembled in Regensburg last year were either plug-in hybrids or fully electric. That said, it’s worth noting that BMW doesn’t pair a combustion engine with an electric motor in the X2; only the X1 is offered as a PHEV.

More than half of last year’s production was shipped to European customers. Over 55,000 cars were purchased domestically, while more than 100,000 were exported overseas.

BMW has been building cars in Regensburg since 1986, when production of the E30 3 Series began. To date, the most popular model built at the site remains the E46 sedan, with 1,488,660 units produced, followed closely by the E36 at 1,187,502 units. Third place goes to the five-door E87 1 Series, with 908,144 vehicles. In total, cumulative production reached 8.7 million vehicles by the end of last year.

Looking ahead, Neue Klasse production remains on track to begin later this decade, although BMW has yet to disclose specific details. One possibility is the next-generation iX1, especially since spy shots of the all-new electric crossover have already surfaced. The i1 hatchback and i2 sedan have not been officially announced, leaving it unclear where BMW’s entry-level EVs will be built. Both are expected to arrive around 2029.

In the meantime, around 9,000 employees continue building the current X1 and X2 models at the Regensburg plant in 2026, when the plant celebrates its 40th anniversary.