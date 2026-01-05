The BMW i8 is a weird car. It’s very pretty, and has butterfly doors more befitting a McLaren or Lamborghini than a BMW. At the same time, it’s not particularly quick — relative to those two, anyway — and relies on a bit of a controversial powertrain to get around. Since the car left production six years ago, whispers of “future classic” have come, gone, and resurfaced. But the fact remains that with very few exceptions, the BMW i8 has remained a five-figure car, never really bringing the money it did even when it was new — let alone achieving a “collector status” premium. Last week, another low-mile car surfaced on the online auction site Cars and Bids. And it’s arguably the i8’s best shot yet at getting big money.

BMW i8 Pricing and Why This One Matters

The 2020 BMW i8 up for grabs on Cars and Bids isn’t the lowest-mile example to hit public auction, but it’s close. Its 426 miles closely rival a 400-mile example that sold on Bring a Trailer back in 2019. But that car didn’t even sell, with bids ceasing at $75,000 and failing to meet the buyer’s reserve. It’s also worth remembering that in 2019, you could still buy a BMW i8 brand new. A much better juxtaposition might be in order, then. In 2024, an E-Copper Orange i8 sold for $81,553 with 480 miles on the clock. However, there are some good reasons this i8 could command even more. And it isn’t just the mileage.

For one, this car is fairly unique. Crystal White exterior paint isn’t terribly uncommon, but it hides a fun E-Copper/black interior. This is ordinarily paired with the exterior color scheme of the same name. But in this case, it serves as an interesting contrast to the white paint and also recalls the E-Copper coloring that only became available late in the car’s production (2017). Which brings us to the car’s next positive point: it’s a very late production car, with 2020 being the last model year. Generally, later production run cars are more desirable as they enjoy the benefits of BMW’s LCI (mid life-cycle refresh) as well as perceived quality improvements. The auction platform itself is also a potential bolster to this i8’s value. Cars and Bids has a just slightly higher sell-through rate on i8’s than rival Bring a Trailer (79% vs. 78%). So, it’s perhaps marginally more likely the right people will be tuning in.

The Best May Be Yet to Come For BMW i8 Values

Of course, there’s a bit of a catch here. While the 426-mile coupe could bring sold money if the right people notice, the i8 Roadster is likely where true collector appreciation will take hold. Its lower production numbers will likely make it the collector sweetheart. After all, BMW only ever produced 3,884 examples, making it an order of magnitude rarer than the regular i8, of which BMW made 16,581. A 1,000-mile Roadster sold on Cars and Bids in 2022 for $105,000, considerably more than even low-mile coupes were trading for at the time.

Ultimately, it’s probably unlikely this car will make real waves for the i8 market. What’s more probable is its role in establishing the trajectory. A sale higher than the 2024 E-Copper car will make it clear that there’s a future for collector condition and delivery-mile BMW i8s. Meanwhile, an RNM (Reserve Not Met) or number significantly lower than that E-Copper car could indicate that the i8 still needs a little bit of time to age — a la fine wine. You can check out the 2020 BMW i8 auction and follow along — it ends January 9th at 11:48 AM PST.