What happens when a tired and neglected BMW 5 Series comes face to face with mother nature? As you might expect, nothing good. An F10 BMW 5 Series sat just on the outskirts of Lake Erie in New York has rather rapidly become the “coolest” BMW we’ve seen in a while: you might even go as far as to call it frozen. We would, because one look inside reveals an interior that’s more reminiscent of an ice cave than the lap of luxury the car was over a decade ago.

The abandoned BMW — which was reportedly stolen out of nearby Buffalo, NY — now has what we can only imagine is the automotive equivalent of hypothermia. According to local news, the car appeared Monday in the parking lot of a restaurant overlooking Lake Erie. Unfortunately for the 5 Series, the area is seeing fierce wind and well below freezing temperatures. Arguably more unfortunate, the former pilot left the windows down. Allowing the elements full access to the car’s interior meant a pretty unique look at how wind and freezing temperatures can really mess up a car’s interior.

Here’s What F10 5 Series Hypothermia Looks Like

The video, which comes courtesy of the same local news channel, WKBW, is at the bottom of the story, and you can check it out the extent of the damage for yourself. The windows been left down, and the car is also seemingly sitting on at least one flat tire. Ice formations more closely resembling stalactites than icicles formed along the headliner and window openings. Furthermore, you can see ice and snow accumulating in the back seats. The outside of the car has hardly fared much better; solid sheets of ice encase the front fender and mirror.

Judging from the video, it appears this BMW 5 Series is a fairly well-equipped model; the leather interior almost looks like the fairly rare Cinnamon Brown upholstery. That makes for an interesting match for the blue exterior paint. It’s potentially Deep Sea Blue metallic. Of course, it would probably look better if it wasn’t covered in literal pounds of ice and snow. Those 18-inch wheels were available on everything from the base car to the 535i, if memory serves. Interestingly, the snow and ice accumulation on almost obscures the Style 237 wheels from some angles. The xDrive badging indicates that this poor car was somewhat equipped to deal with snowy weather. Just maybe not to this extreme.

You can watch the original, shorter video here. The below video includes some more in-depth coverage about the weather. And, of course, some additional shots of the frozen 5er.