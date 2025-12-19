BMW is launching a voluntary safety recall covering certain 2025–2026 BMW X3 models after identifying a software weakness in the steering system that, in rare cases, can lead to unintended steering wheel movement while the vehicle is stationary. The recall affects 36,922 vehicles in total, including the X3 30 xDrive and X3 M50 xDrive, built between August 14, 2024 and October 20, 2025.

What’s the issue?

According to BMW, the problem is tied to the steering system software, which “may not be sufficiently robust.” The concern involves the steering torque sensor, which has two channels. If one of those channels malfunctions while the vehicle is at a standstill—either during startup, or while in drive mode but not moving—the software diagnostics may not detect the condition correctly. In those rare situations, BMW says unintended steering wheel movement may occur.

Even though incidents have reportedly occurred only when the vehicle was stationary, BMW notes that unexpected steering movement could still increase the risk of a crash and/or injury, mainly because it can startle the driver or happen at an unpredictable moment. BMW says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries connected to the issue.

How Was The Issue Discovered

BMW’s internal timeline shows the first notable incident occurred on August 22, 2025, when unexpected steering wheel movement was observed during vehicle startup at an assembly plant. An engineering review was opened on September 1. As the investigation continued, BMW initiated a broader review of field data. One field case during startup was recorded in September. On October 2, a separate case involved unexpected steering movement while the vehicle was in drive mode but still at a standstill. BMW arranged for the steering rack to be removed and sent to the supplier for analysis.

BMW then reviewed supplier production records in early October to help determine the scope, while additional field cases that occurred in October and November were also included in the analysis. By late November, more results were available. On December 4, 2025, BMW decided—“in an abundance of caution”—to proceed with a voluntary safety recall.

BMW says it became aware of approximately 21 cases that may be related to the issue between August 22 and December 4, and those were considered during the engineering review.

What owners should expect

BMW’s schedule calls for:

Dealer notification beginning and ending on December 11, 2025

Owner notification beginning and ending on February 2, 2026

The recall documentation points to a software-related correction, meaning impacted vehicles should ultimately receive an updated steering system software calibration. If you own a 2025 or 2026 X3, especially an X3 30 xDrive or X3 M50 xDrive, keep an eye out for the official notice early next year and plan to complete the remedy once BMW begins rolling it out. Here is the NHTSA notice for additional details.