The continuous evolution of car apps has turned software into a digital extension of your BMW and MINI. For example, these apps are now sophisticated enough to track your carbon footprint. Launched earlier this year, the tool estimates the emissions generated during driving. Additionally, it calculates the CO₂ emissions from sourcing the materials used to build the vehicle and from its assembly.

But how satisfied are BMW and MINI owners with the dedicated apps? According to a new survey from J.D. Power, the two brands have the best apps in the business in terms of user satisfaction. The 2025 U.S. OEM ICE App Report ranks the My BMW app as the top app among luxury brands, ahead of Genesis and Mercedes. MINI leads Kia and Hyundai in the separate rankings for mainstream brands.

J.D. Power’s study analyzed 32 apps tailored to combustion-engine vehicles sold in the United States. The research was conducted in September and October of this year, with more than 2,100 owners surveyed. Participants were asked to voice their opinions on the apps’ usability, features, and overall execution.

Almost 80% of respondents said they use the app, a modest 2% increase from last year’s results. However, just 27% open the app every time they drive, or at least more than half the time. While that figure is up 3% year over year, overall engagement remains fairly limited. J.D. Power also observed that owners of mainstream-brand vehicles use the app more frequently than owners of luxury models.

But in both cases, owners engage less with the app than EV owners do. The main issue flagged by users relates to connectivity problems. The study found that 38% of app users stopped using it because the app failed to connect to the car. Several other issues were also flagged by owners:

user interface

slow response time

inconsistent functionality

lack of features

outdated or incorrect information

complexity in managing multiple users

J.D. Power asked respondents to identify the features they use most often, and the results are hardly surprising. The garage door opener ranked first at 61%, followed by using the smartphone as the car’s key at 39%. Access to heated and cooled seat functions came close behind at 38%. Rounding out the top five were remote lock/unlock (34%) and trunk control (31%).

Overall, the My BMW app came out on top, earning 821 points out of a possible 1,000.

Source: J.D. Power