It’s been a year since we uncovered the story of how BMW almost green-lit an electric supercar. “Almost” is the key word because the higher-ups in Munich ultimately refused to give their stamp of approval. That’s despite the project having gained traction within the company. Although a project team was established and a clay model was created, the 1,300-horsepower EV beast was left on the proverbial cutting room floor.

Toyota, BMW’s partner for developing hydrogen tech for the 2028 iX5 60H xDrive fuel cell, sees things differently. Through its luxury division Lexus, it’s seriously considering a fully electric supercar. To that end, it’s dusting off the beloved LFA moniker. Purists probably won’t like it, given how the performance machine lacks the iconic naturally aspirated V10 engine co-developed with Yamaha.

The purely electric machine is viewed as a spiritual successor not just to the namesake V10 car but also to Toyota’s original supercar, the 1960s 2000GT. Formerly known as the Lexus Sports Concept, the reborn LFA is a gorgeous coupe. We’re told it “shares the techniques and skills used” in the GR GT, the V8-powered supercar slated to go on sale in 2027.

As with the combustion-engined machine, the electric LFA features an all-aluminum body frame. But the body wrapped around it has softer, gentler curves than the menacing-looking GR GT. While Toyota’s V8 supercar is heading to production, Lexus currently calls the LFA a concept. A production model is expected to follow, likely closer to the decade’s end. Logic suggests it’ll hit the streets after the GR GT.

Although Toyota has shared key technical specifications for its new V8, rear-wheel-drive machine, Lexus remains tight-lipped about the LFA. It’s unclear how many electric motors it has or whether it’s rear- or all-wheel drive. Details about the battery tech are also a mystery, but it would make sense to pioneer the solid-state batteries Toyota has been working on for several years.

The only numbers Lexus is willing to share concern the LFA’s size: 4,690 mm long, 2,040 mm wide, and 1,195 mm tall. The wheelbase measures 2,725 mm, matching that of the Toyota GR GT. Both cars share the same height, but the Lexus is slightly wider, while the Toyota is significantly longer. The two supercar flavors apparently “share core technologies and aspirations.”

The electric Lexus LFA is likely to command a significant premium over the Toyota GR GT. While pricing for either model isn’t being disclosed, it’s worth remembering that the original LFA started at $375,000 when it was announced for the U.S. market in early 2010.