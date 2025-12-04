BMW’s ConnectedDrive store gives the automaker an additional revenue stream. Even after you take delivery, there are still plenty of ways to spend more money on your shiny new car. Depending on which options were originally ticked, an owner can unlock features post-purchase. From remote engine start and high-beam assistant to Adaptive M Suspension and a welcome light animation, you might be surprised by how many features sit behind a paywall.

There was even a dark period when heated seats were subscription-based, but that didn’t end well. BMW faced harsh criticism for going down that road and ultimately dropped the idea of charging extra to warm your bum. But while paywalled heated seats have come and gone, paid software features are here to stay.

Alexandra Landers, Global Head Product Communications at BMW, told Australia’s CarExpert magazine that some advanced driver-assistance systems will remain blocked behind a paywall:

“We still believe in the option of a structure where you don’t have to decide from the start if you want a certain ADAS system. For the additional ADAS systems, we also have costs for running. We have Cloud usage, and that’s a cost. So if you use it, you have to pay for it.”

When asked whether BMW would charge extra for more power, she said it wouldn’t happen. The same goes for range, which won’t be artificially limited either. Well, at least in the case of the second-generation iX3. Time will tell whether that changes with subsequent Neue Klasse models. The i3, iX4, and iX5 are all debuting next year.

An iX7 will follow in 2027 and an iX6 in 2028. By 2030, BMW will also likely roll out an i3 Touring. Additionally, entry-level models such as the i1 hatch and i2 sedan should land by the end of the decade.

Many features in the ConnectedDrive store come with a free trial, so you can test them before committing. Depending on the service, some are offered with an annual subscription, while others can be permanently activated.

As you might expect, BMW isn’t the only one doing this. Archival Mercedes also charges extra for certain features. That includes additional power for some of its electric models via the Acceleration Increase subscription, available with monthly or yearly fees or as a one-time permanent unlock. Audi is no stranger to such shenanigans, as the A3 sold in Europe blocks dual-zone automatic climate control behind a paywall.

Strange times we’re living in…

Source: Car Expert