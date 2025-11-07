Special editions of the BMW M3 play an inextricable role in what makes BMW, BMW M, and the M3 badge itself such desirable hallmarks. From the original E30 M3 and its Sport Evo incarnations to icons like the M3 CSL and M3 Lightweight, there is certainly no shortage of special or celebratory M3 models out there. But there is one that arguably puts them all to shame: the BMW E90 M3 CRT.

While there are more powerful M3s that come later — not to mention M4 models like the M4 GTS and M4 CSL — it’s hard to imagine a car that BMW pulled out more stops for to make. Its incredibly low production volume and seemingly endless special touches make it a major heartthrob — for enthusiasts and collectors. So, it stands to reason that when you somehow get to drive one, you make a video. And maybe even gush a little bit.

The BMW E90 M3 CRT: The Best of the Best

The BMW E90 M3 CRT (Carbon Racing Technology) is one of the rarest and most captivating M3s ever built. Introduced in 2011 as a limited-edition sendoff for the E9X generation, just 67 examples were produced. All sedans, and all powered by the same 4.4-liter V8 found in the M3 GTS. This S65 engine delivered 450 horsepower and revved to 8,300 rpm. It also paired exclusively with BMW’s seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. True to its “CRT” name, extensive use of carbon fiber kept weight down by around 150 pounds compared to the standard M3, enhancing agility and performance. Each car featured unique Frozen Polar Silver paint, red accents, and a lightweight carbon hood and seats. The result was a four-door super-sedan capable of true track performance without sacrificing daily usability. Arguably, a perfect expression of BMW M’s motorsport DNA.

Today, the E90 M3 CRT stands as a highly collectible, near-mythical M car. Despite the car never being formally available in the U.S., Show or Display regulations have allowed at least one to get in under the radar. At least, we assume that’s how the owner got the car here, since we don’t know of any other way the car could be (legally) driven on U.S. roads. With such limited production and obvious historic importance, it isn’t surprising to see the CRT make the cut for the otherwise very strict regulations.

Regardless of how or why this particular BMW E90 M3 CRT got here, we’re glad it did. Take a journey with Miles, host of the Cars with Miles YouTube channel, as he experiences firsthand the specialness of the M3 CRT. It definitely helps that he’s clearly an enthusiast recognizing he’s come face-to-face with BMW royalty. Watch below!