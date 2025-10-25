Back in 2021, Biogena purchased 82 MINI Cooper SE electric hatchbacks as company cars to help decarbonize its fleet. The company is now doubling down on EVs by ordering the largest fleet of zero-emission MINIs in Austria. No fewer than 126 vehicles without combustion engines will be delivered by the first quarter of 2026.

These press shots show that Biogena has already taken delivery of 59 cars from the new “J01” generation MINI Cooper. The handover event took place at the company’s headquarters in Salzburg. Once all vehicles are delivered, Biogena will own the second-largest fleet of electric MINIs in Europe.

You might be wondering which entity holds the top spot. That distinction belongs to Deloitte. The London-based professional services network bought 100 EVs in 2020. It added another 140 the following year, bringing its total to 240 fully electric MINIs.

Circling back to Biogena, the new cars were ordered through MINI’s direct sales system, implemented in October 2024. With 126 cars, it represents the largest fleet delivery through the agency model so far. According to the BMW-owned automaker, more than half of MINIs registered in Austria are part of fleet sales, with about 56% registered as company cars.

To further reduce emissions, Biogena says that half of the energy used to charge its electric MINIs is produced locally. Between its EV fleet and in-house energy generation, the company claims to save 84,000 kilograms of CO₂ annually.

In the first half of 2025, MINI’s sales in Austria grew by over 24%, with EV deliveries soaring by more than 160%. For now, only MINI operates under the agency model, but the core BMW brand plans to adopt direct sales starting in 2027.

So, what exactly is the agency model? Under this setup, cars are sold directly by the automaker to customers, while dealers earn a fixed commission for each sale. The manufacturer owns the vehicles and sets nationwide pricing, ensuring consistency across all locations.

At least in theory, everyone benefits: retailers still earn revenue, BMW and MINI reduce costs, and customers enjoy transparent and uniform pricing no matter where they buy.

Photos: MINI Austria