BMW of North America has issued a safety recall for a limited number of 2018 BMW 328d diesel vehicles due to a potential fire risk caused by an issue with the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system. The recall, filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) under campaign number 25V700, affects approximately 112 vehicles in total, including the 328d Sedan, 328d xDrive Sedan, 328d Sports Wagon, and 328d xDrive Sports Wagon.

The Issue

According to documents filed on October 15, 2025, BMW identified that the EGR cooler—a component that helps reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by recirculating a portion of exhaust gases—can leak internally in some vehicles. When coolant leaks inside the EGR cooler, it can mix with diesel soot, creating a combustible deposit. Over time, this can lead to smoldering particles inside the intake manifold, which may melt the manifold and increase the risk of fire in the engine bay.

The recall notes that this issue may not occur suddenly but can develop over time. Drivers may notice smoke from under the hood, a sweet coolant odor, or reduced engine performance before a serious problem develops.

The Remedy

BMW dealers will perform a multi-step service procedure at no cost to owners. This includes:

Replacing the EGR cooler with an updated part,

Inspecting and replacing the intake manifold, if necessary,

Cleaning the EGR pipe that connects the cooler to the manifold to remove any soot or residue buildup.

All repairs will be performed free of charge under this safety recall. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on December 5, 2025, and affected Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) will become searchable on NHTSA.gov/recalls on the same date.

Recall Expansion

This new action is an expansion of an earlier recall, number 21V907, which addressed similar EGR-related fire risks in BMW diesel models produced in earlier years. BMW continues to investigate potential long-term effects of EGR coolant leakage and has refined its inspection and repair process as part of this latest campaign.

What Owners Should Do

Owners of affected vehicles are advised to contact their local BMW dealer to schedule service as soon as notification letters are received. Until repairs are completed, owners should remain alert for any warning signs such as coolant smell, smoke, or unusual engine behavior.

BMW customer service can be reached at 1-800-525-7417, while the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline is available at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171).

Last Diesel Sold in America

The BMW 328d was the diesel-powered variant of the F30-generation 3 Series sold in the United States from 2014 to 2018, featuring a 2.0-liter BMW TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder diesel engine (engine code N47). The engine produced 180 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque, paired with either rear-wheel drive or xDrive all-wheel drive. The model was known for its excellent fuel economy, often exceeding 40 mpg highway, making it a popular choice for long-distance commuters.

Both sedan and wagon body styles were offered in the U.S. market. The 328d Sports Wagon, in particular, has developed a niche following among enthusiasts who value its combination of performance, utility, and efficiency.