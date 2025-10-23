BMW is developing a new way for fleet customers to verify the use of renewable diesel across their vehicles. The project centers on HVO100, a plant-based alternative to fossil diesel that can cut life-cycle CO₂ emissions by up to 90 percent. All BMW models built in Germany are already compatible with the fuel, but adoption among large fleet operators has been limited. The main challenge hasn’t been availability or performance—HVO100 works in existing diesel engines without modification—but rather proof of use. Until now, there was no reliable method to confirm that a vehicle had been consistently refueled with renewable diesel.

BMW’s new digital tool addresses that gap. The system links vehicle data to the operator’s payment records, allowing each refueling event to be logged and verified. That means a company can document the exact amount of HVO100 used across its fleet, turning CO₂ reduction estimates into measurable results.

The technology is already running in a BMW demonstration fleet and is currently being evaluated in day-to-day operations. Talks with major fleet operators in Germany and Italy are also underway.

For large commercial fleets, the implications could be significant. Diesel vehicles still make up a major share of corporate transport, and many of them will remain in use for years. Using verified renewable fuel offers a way to lower emissions immediately, without waiting for new vehicle purchases or charging infrastructure.

BMW is also looking ahead to other renewable fuel options. From 2028, the company plans to introduce synthetic eFuels for gasoline engines—part of a broader effort to reduce emissions across the vast number of existing vehicles still on the road. At the same time, BMW has urged European policymakers to move faster on implementing the Renewable Energy Directive (RED III), which calls for a 30-percent reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions from fuels. The company argues that stronger policy incentives are needed to make renewable fuels like HVO100 viable at scale.