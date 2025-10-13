The BMW M4 didn’t exist until around 2013. That year, the brand decided to officially split two- and four-door models of the 3 Series. Sedans kept the 3 badge, while coupes and convertibles became the 4 Series. Of course, this split also spawned the confusing 4 Series Gran Coupe, which was a ultimately a four-door version of a two-door version of a four-door sedan. But, we’ve digressed. The changes carried over to the brand’s M Series lineup, too. The following model year, convertibles and coupes became the M4, while sedans retained the M3 title. As a result, reading or hearing “E30 M4” might cause some immediate confusion. But, courtesy of BMW M’s Instagram page, we now know (or remember) that it’s — at least in some capacity — very real.

The E30 M4, as BMW itself referred to it, is a heavily modified E30 M3. While one glance of the exterior tells you the car isn’t stock, the real magic takes place under the hood. As the name suggests, the S14 four-cylinder normally found under the bonnet has been replaced with the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six from the first generation M4. While sadly missing the beautiful carbon strut brace that bejewels most S55-powered cars, it’s amazing the engine fit in the first place — we won’t pick nits for presentation. Besides, when it comes to handling, the E30 M4 has things more than under control. This S55-swapped E30 M3 also features a custom push-rod suspension setup.

Getting to Know the E30 M4

You’ve already got the S55 engine under the hood and a heavily customized suspension setup. So, why not go the extra mile? Builder JP Performance must have agreed, because they’ve done exactly that. As a result, the E30 M4 sports mostly M4-sourced running gear inside the car. The factory gauge cluster, steering wheel, and even dual-clutch transmission (and shifter) all made it in. There are some factory E30 M3 bits remaining, too. Much of the interior, like the door cards and headlight switch, remains intact, and the car’s bodywork is largely held over from the icon of the 80s. Even the check control is visible in some videos. However, it’s likely non-functioning, as JP Performance swapped all the sensors over from the F82 M4. While some modifications exist — custom Recaro seats and cooling bits by CSF, for example — the car is largely a “best-of” collection of the F82 M4 and E30 M3.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen BMW feature the E30 M4. And, it bears saying that this isn’t even the only S55-swapped E30 out there. But thanks to its extreme suspension setup, it’s safe to say this is one of the most extensive E30 M4 projects ever. It’s also one of the best documented. What better way to start your week than by flipping through pictures of the only car BMW has ever called the “E30 M4?”