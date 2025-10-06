It’s not often that BMW issues a recall this small. The German automaker has voluntarily recalled just four vehicles—three 2026 BMW M4 models and one 2026 BMW 430i—due to a potential issue with the positive battery cable connection to the power distribution box.

According to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the connection between the positive battery cables and the power distribution box may be “out of specification.” This could cause the connection to loosen over time, creating a resistive heat condition. If left unchecked, that could lead to engine stalling or—in extreme cases—a fire risk. BMW says all four affected cars are likely to experience the defect.

How BMW Narrowed It Down to Four Cars

The automaker’s internal review of manufacturing records helped it pinpoint the exact production batch. The issue first surfaced on August 7, 2025, when a 2026 M4 Competition Convertible stalled during a test drive at a BMW assembly plant. Engineers traced the problem to a loose power distribution box connection, prompting an immediate production hold. By September 18, BMW had decided to conduct a voluntary safety recall, even though no incidents, injuries, or fires had been reported.

The Fix Is Straightforward

Owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted by mail starting November 17, 2025. The repair is simple—technicians will inspect the connection between the positive battery cables and the power distribution box. If any fault is found, both parts will be replaced free of charge.

Because the recall population is so limited, this is more a case of BMW exercising caution than facing a widespread defect. The brand’s ability to identify such a small group of vehicles shows the precision of its manufacturing traceability systems. Dealer notifications for this recall began September 25, 2025, and BMW emphasizes that no warranty or reimbursement claims are necessary, as the work is fully covered under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty.