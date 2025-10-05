United Airlines and BMW of North America have quietly pulled off one of the more interesting collaborations in travel this year. Over the summer, the two companies completed more than 14,000 BMW tarmac transfers for MileagePlus Premier members, giving select travelers a private electric ride between connecting flights. The service is available at six major United hub airports — Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. — and it’s completely complimentary for those who qualify. We covered this a few months ago, but now it’s been made official.

A Smoother Connection

Here’s how it works. When a MileagePlus Premier member lands with a tight connection, a United Premier Services agent meets them right at the arrival gate. From there, the passenger is escorted across the tarmac to a waiting BMW — either an all-electric i7 xDrive60 sedan or iX M70 SUV — for a direct ride to their next gate. It’s a small perk, but one that makes a big difference when minutes count. What the press release does not mention right now is that this service has been historically offered to their top customers, part of the Global Services group of frequent flyers.

United has offered tarmac transfers before, previously using Jaguar I-PACE crossovers for its top-tier Global Services members. But earlier this year, BMW replaced Jaguar as the official automotive partner, expanding the program and updating the fleet with its newest electric models. United’s fleet includes seven i7 sedans and three iX SUVs. Both are fully electric and built for quiet comfort.

BMWs Doing Airport Duty

Richard Nunn, CEO of MileagePlus, said the partnership has already proven valuable. “This summer, our ground transfer program with BMW of North America showed how seamless, premium journeys create real value for our MileagePlus members – helping thousands connect with less stress and more comfort.”

BMW of North America’s Executive Vice President of Operations, Shaun Bugbee, described it as a natural fit. “Teaming up with United offers an opportunity to show what true luxury feels like in the modern era. By offering discerning clientele a chance to experience the Ultimate Electric Driving Machine from the backseat like a passenger in a first-class cabin, we can elevate the travel experience while also reinforcing BMW’s commitment to shaping the future of premium mobility.”

Using BMW’s electric fleet for these tarmac transfers gives the program an environmental edge. Every connection made in an i7 or iX replaces what would traditionally be a short, high-emission shuttle in a combustion vehicle. It’s a small piece of the larger sustainability puzzle, but one that fits neatly alongside airlines long-term decarbonization goals — from investing in sustainable aviation fuel to electrifying more of its ground operations. [Source: United / Top Photo provided by Derek Lockett]